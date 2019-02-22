Art of the Piedmont

Middleburg Community Center 300 W. Washington ST , Town of Middleburg, Virginia 20118

Art of Piedmont, silent auction and reception, features nearly 30 selected local fine artists on Friday, February 22nd 6:00-8:00pm at the Middleburg Community Center, with hors d'oeuvres from Field & Main in Marshall and bar sponsored by Piedmont Fox Hounds to benefit Middleburg Montessori School. Voted “Best Art Event in Northern Virginia” by Virginia Living Magazine’s Best of Virginia 2018 issue.

Middleburg Montessori School is a nonprofit organization welcoming children birth through 15 years into diverse learning communities, nurturing independence and a love of learning, and serving families from Fauquier, Loudoun, Clarke, and Frederick Counties. 50% of all art sales go to support scholarships at Middleburg Montessori School. Buy your tickets at ArtofthePiedmont.org

Middleburg Community Center 300 W. Washington ST , Town of Middleburg, Virginia 20118 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
