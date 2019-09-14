Award-winning artist Kathleen Best Gillmann presents her latest original paintings and pastels in "Meaning in Place" at Arches Gallery, building W-9, Workhouse Arts Center, Lorton, VA from Sept. 4 thru Oct. 6, 2019 Ms. Gilllmann is a Virginia based landscape painter known best for her dramatic water and sky-scapes. Meet-the-Artist Reception is Saturday, September 14, 6:00-9:00pm.
Art Opening : Meaning in Place, landscapes paintings by Kathleen Best Gillmann
Workhouse Arts Center 9518 Workhouse Rd, Lorton, Virginia 22079
Art & Exhibitions
