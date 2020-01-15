The Art of Observation: From Gallery to Clinic

This is a three-part event occurring January 15, 22, and 29.

For this highly interactive program, participants will engage in numerous activities about how we, as humans, observe. From information doctors gather through patient observations to the way artists portray the world around them, this Mini Medical School is sure to make you pay closer attention to what and how you observe, and it might just surprise you!

Activities will be held at the medical school and the Taubman Museum of Art. The cost is $15. Registration is required at: https://tinyurl.com/observe2020