Art Meets Literature: The Mary Lynn Kotz Award

The Library of Virginia and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts present the Art in Literature: The Mary Lynn Kotz Award. This year’s winner is Donna M. Lucey for "Sargent's Women: Four Lives Behind the Canvas." Join us for a presentation exploring the relationship between literature and the visual arts. A wine-and-cheese reception will follow the program. For tickets or more information, call 804.692.3900 or go to www.lva.virginia.gov/public/litawards.