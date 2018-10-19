Art Meets Literature: The Mary Lynn Kotz Award

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
200 N. Boulevard, Virginia 23220

The Library of Virginia and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts present the Art in Literature: The Mary Lynn Kotz Award. This year’s winner is Donna M. Lucey for "Sargent's Women: Four Lives Behind the Canvas." Join us for a presentation exploring the relationship between literature and the visual arts. A wine-and-cheese reception will follow the program. For tickets or more information, call 804.692.3900 or go to www.lva.virginia.gov/public/litawards.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
200 N. Boulevard, Virginia 23220
