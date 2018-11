The League’s annual Holiday Ceramic Sale features one-of-a-kind ceramic vessels and sculptures created by students. Purchase one-of-a-kind ceramic vessels and sculptures by students and associates of The Art League during our blockbuster Holiday Ceramics Sale. With hundreds of original works to choose from, these handmade creations are sure to fit all tastes and budgets!

Holiday Ceramic Sale Hours:

Friday December 7: 12 - 9pm

Saturday December 10: 10 - 6 pm