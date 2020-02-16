The Art League 52nd Patron's Show Fundraiser

Torpedo Factory Art Center 105 North Union Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314

Score a fabulous work of original art, for a bargain price, at The Art League 52nd Patron's Show! Part fundraiser, part block party, and lots of fun, this much-anticipated annual event features over 600 original works of fine art, valued at $225 and up, that are donated by Art League and Torpedo Factory artists.Whether you are a seasoned collector or an art newbie, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to acquire quality art while supporting a great non-profit organization and a community of artists. Tickets are on sale now: $225 for individuals and $330 for couples.

Info

Torpedo Factory Art Center 105 North Union Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
703-683-1780
