The Art League 52nd Patron's Show Fundraiser

Score a fabulous work of original art, for a bargain price, at The Art League 52nd Patron's Show! Part fundraiser, part block party, and lots of fun, this much-anticipated annual event features over 600 original works of fine art, valued at $225 and up, that are donated by Art League and Torpedo Factory artists.Whether you are a seasoned collector or an art newbie, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to acquire quality art while supporting a great non-profit organization and a community of artists. Tickets are on sale now: $225 for individuals and $330 for couples.