Things are getting hot at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond! The Art Junction Chili Throwdown is Friday, Oct. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. More than two-dozen restaurants cook their best chili and VisArts serves it up in ceramic bowls made in its clay studios. Sample as many varieties of chili as you’d like, and then fill a bowl with your favorite. Admission includes a drink ticket and a handmade ceramic bowl that’s yours to keep. Tickets are $20 for VisArts members and $25 for the general public. Kids under 12 eat for $5. Visit visarts.org to buy tickets.