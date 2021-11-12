Art for Gifts 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 15, 2021

FROM: Staunton Augusta Art Center, Carolyn Maloney (Executive Director)

The Staunton Augusta Art Center announces its annual

Arts for Gifts holiday marketplace.

November 12 - December 31, 2021

STAUNTON, VA—The Staunton Augusta Art Center is pleased to announce the return of Arts for Gifts, an annually anticipated unique boutique holiday shopping experience featuring handmade fine arts and crafts by over sixty local and regional artists. From traditional holiday presents like greeting cards and ornaments to mixed media artwork and textiles, the galleries offer a wide range of one-of-a-kind artful and thoughtful gifts for friends and family.

All Arts for Gifts’ proceeds serve the mission of the organization, supporting local artists and providing arts education and experiences to all members of the community. Year-round educational programming such as Kids Connect: Art Outdoors, Art in the Park, Saturday Art Lab, and Summer Studio is funded in part by your generosity throughout Arts for Gifts.

DATES: Friday, November 12 – Friday, December 31, 2021

HOURS: Monday – Saturday, 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sunday, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Staunton Augusta Art Center, 20 S. New Street, Staunton, VA 24401

Occupancy will be monitored. Masks and social distancing will be required in the galleries.

Location: The Staunton Augusta Art Center is located in the historic R.R. Smith Center for History and Art at 20 S. New St. in downtown Staunton.

Admission: FREE to the public, all are welcome.

Current SAAC Members receive a 10% discount on all Art for Gifts purchases.

Times: Monday - Saturday 11am-6pm and Sundays 1-4pm.

Website: https://www.saartcenter.org

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Carolyn Maloney (director@saartcenter.org), 540-885-2028