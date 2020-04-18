Make sure you stop by Brent and Becky’s during Historic Garden Tour for Art in the Garden showcasing local artists with artwork for purchase, music, and lunch offered by "Shore Bites" food truck. Family-friendly event. For more information, or to be a vendor, contact denise@brentandbeckysbulbs.com or call 804/693-3966 x109. Event will be held at Brent and Becky’s, 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, VA. Sponsored by Arts on Main and Brent and Becky’s.