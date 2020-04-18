Art in the Garden

to Google Calendar - Art in the Garden - 2020-04-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art in the Garden - 2020-04-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art in the Garden - 2020-04-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - Art in the Garden - 2020-04-18 10:00:00

Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061

Make sure you stop by Brent and Becky’s during Historic Garden Tour for Art in the Garden showcasing local artists with artwork for purchase, music, and lunch offered by "Shore Bites" food truck. Family-friendly event. For more information, or to be a vendor, contact denise@brentandbeckysbulbs.com or call 804/693-3966 x109. Event will be held at Brent and Becky’s, 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, VA. Sponsored by Arts on Main and Brent and Becky’s.

Info

Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Home & Garden
8046933966
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Art in the Garden - 2020-04-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art in the Garden - 2020-04-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art in the Garden - 2020-04-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - Art in the Garden - 2020-04-18 10:00:00
Need a Refill?

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular