Make sure you stop by Brent and Becky’s during Historic Garden Tour for Art in the Garden showcasing local artists with artwork for purchase, music, and lunch offered by "Shore Bites" food truck. Family-friendly event. For more information, or to be a vendor, contact denise@brentandbeckysbulbs.com or call 804/693-3966 x109. Event will be held at Brent and Becky’s, 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, VA. Sponsored by Arts on Main and Brent and Becky’s.
Art in the Garden
Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061
Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Home & Garden
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more