In honor of his 115th birthday, Chasen Galleries will share a compelling selection of artworks from the Art of Dr. Seuss at Chasen Galleries, 3101 Ellwood Avenue, Richmond, VA on Thursday, February 28 - Sunday, March 3. Visitors can explore and acquire works from Dr. Seuss's best-known children's books, as well as The Secret Art of Dr. Seuss, a mind-expanding collection based on decades of artwork which Dr. Seuss created at night for his own personal pleasure. Perhaps the wackiest and most wonderful elements of the collection are Dr. Seuss's three dimensional "Unorthodox Taxidermy" sculptures with names like The Carbonic Walrus, The Two-Horned Drouberhannis, and the Goo-Goo-Eyed Tasmanian Wolghast, to name a few.