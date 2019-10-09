Art After Dark: The Art of the Sweet

Join Frankie Todt, owner of Details-Cakes & Catering, LLC., as she leads a workshop at the LCVA’s Art After Dark series Wednesday, October 9th at 6:00 p.m.

The Art of the Sweet is a cupcake decorating workshop inspired by our current exhibition, Pinkalicious: The Exhibition - The Colorlicious World of Victoria Kann. Attendees will have the chance to learn hands-on piping techniques. Discover how to decorate a beautiful cupcake like a professional!

Doors will open at 6:00 pm for refreshments and the program will begin at 6:15 pm. All ages are welcome to attend. This event is free and open to the public. No registration required.

To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/detailscakesandcatering/ and lcva.longwood.edu.

About Art After Dark:

Art After Dark replaces the formal “lecture” format normally associated with museums with interdisciplinary activities such as this art workshop. The evening gatherings have a relaxed atmosphere that encourages engaging conversation. All activities are completely free of charge and open to the public.

About LCVA:

The Longwood Center for the Visual Arts presents a rotating program of inspiring and conversation-starting events and exhibitions. Admission to LCVA and its programs is—and always has been—free for all. LCVA is located at the intersection of Main and Third Street (129 North Main Street) in Farmville, Virginia. For additional information on exhibitions or programs and events, contact LCVA at mosleykl@longwood.edu or 434.395.2206, or visit lcva.longwood.edu.

