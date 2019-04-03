Art Crush

Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451

Join MOCA staff after hours for an unconventional tour of our current exhibitions. We'll have drinks, games, and a totally unique experience exploring the galleries! Please arrive by 6pm.

6:00pm Drinks and pre-gallery fun

6:30pm Gallery exploration

