Join MOCA staff after hours for an unconventional tour of our current exhibitions. We'll have drinks, games, and a totally unique experience exploring the galleries! Please arrive by 6pm.
6:00pm Drinks and pre-gallery fun
6:30pm Gallery exploration
Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451
Join MOCA staff after hours for an unconventional tour of our current exhibitions. We'll have drinks, games, and a totally unique experience exploring the galleries! Please arrive by 6pm.
6:00pm Drinks and pre-gallery fun
6:30pm Gallery exploration
Mar 13, 2019
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more
© 2016 Cape Fear Publishing Co. Inc.