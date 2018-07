Free with museum admission

MOCA Members FREE / Adults $7.70 / Students/Seniors 65+/military $5.50.

Join MOCA staff after hours for an unconventional tour of our current exhibitions. We’ll have drinks, games, and a totally unique experience exploring the galleries! Please arrive by 7pm at the latest so you can make the most of Art Crush.

6:30-7pm Drinks and pre-gallery fun.

7-8pm Gallery exploration!