On Saturday, May 15, the Middleburg Arts Council and the Town of Middleburg will host the spring installment of its biannual arts celebration, Art in the Burg. Artwork from more than 20 local and regional artists of different styles, forms and subject matter will be on display throughout the town, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

During this celebration of the arts, visitors will have the opportunity to connect with artists and discuss their creative processes in the beautiful historic setting of downtown Middleburg, which offers a wonderful variety of shopping and dining options as well.