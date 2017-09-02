Art Blast Outdoor Art Show

ONE DAY ART SHOW AND SALE

Some of the most accomplished artists in the Roanoke area will show their creations on Saturday, September 2 at Lakeview Park,

corner of Brandon and Brambleton Ave., Roanoke.

This exhibit, sponsored by The Studio School, is free and open to the public from 10 am to 4 pm. (rain date Sunday, 3rd)

Come enjoy this small, elite art show, enter our raffle for an art class, chat with the artists and take home an original work of art from someone who is your neighbor.

