Art on the Avenue

Mount Vernon Avenue Mount Vernon Avenue, Virginia 22301

Art on the Avenue, Del Ray's annual multicultural arts festival, takes place Sat., Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mt. Vernon Avenue in Alexandria. The event is free and open to all. The 24th annual Art on the Avenue features over 350 area artists and craftspeople, international food, five stages of live music, and free children's craft activities and entertainment. Artist demonstrations and a pie-baking contest complete the day's program. Free trolley transportation will be provided from the Braddock Road Metro. For more information, visit www.artontheavenue.org.

Mount Vernon Avenue, Virginia 22301
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
