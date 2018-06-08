Art Auction & Wine Tasting Party

to Google Calendar - Art Auction & Wine Tasting Party - 2018-06-08 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Auction & Wine Tasting Party - 2018-06-08 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Auction & Wine Tasting Party - 2018-06-08 19:30:00 iCalendar - Art Auction & Wine Tasting Party - 2018-06-08 19:30:00

The Art League Gallery 105 N Union Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314

Art on the Vine – part global wine tour, part fine art tour – features a 7-day online auction of artwork by our esteemed faculty of artists. Join us for the kick-off wine-tasting party and the “Artwork Unveiling & First Bid" on Friday, June 8 from 7:30 to 10:30 pm.

Each ticket includes: event admission, the opportunity to see all of the artwork in person, access to the Silent Auction, a souvenir wine glass, eight redeemable wine tasting tags + one full pour “coin,” and a complementary light buffet.

The auction, ticket sales, and a portion of the wine and food sales, all raise money to benefit The Art League and its programs.

Tickets are limited, so be sure to purchase early!

Info
The Art League Gallery 105 N Union Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink
703-683-1780
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Art Auction & Wine Tasting Party - 2018-06-08 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Auction & Wine Tasting Party - 2018-06-08 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Auction & Wine Tasting Party - 2018-06-08 19:30:00 iCalendar - Art Auction & Wine Tasting Party - 2018-06-08 19:30:00
Shake It Up Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular