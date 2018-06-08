Art Auction & Wine Tasting Party

Art on the Vine – part global wine tour, part fine art tour – features a 7-day online auction of artwork by our esteemed faculty of artists. Join us for the kick-off wine-tasting party and the “Artwork Unveiling & First Bid" on Friday, June 8 from 7:30 to 10:30 pm.

Each ticket includes: event admission, the opportunity to see all of the artwork in person, access to the Silent Auction, a souvenir wine glass, eight redeemable wine tasting tags + one full pour “coin,” and a complementary light buffet.

The auction, ticket sales, and a portion of the wine and food sales, all raise money to benefit The Art League and its programs.

Tickets are limited, so be sure to purchase early!