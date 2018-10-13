Art for Animals: Charity for Goochland Community Cats

Please join us at Courthouse Creek Cider in Maidens on October 13th for a charity event, in an artistic way! Art For Animals is a benefit for Goochland Community Cats, a local non-profit. This event is to raise money and awareness for their great organization.

We encourage everyone to participate, including your furry friends! All proceeds from the Art for Animals will go directly to Goochland Community Cats. A canvas will be provided for purchase. You and your pet can work/collaborate on your masterpiece with provided paint and brushes. We just ask that you bring your well-behaved pet on a leash because the art will be done in close quarters of furry friends.

We will have delicious food available and live music from 3:00-4:30 by The Articles

From Goochland Community Cats:

"We are a small group of Goochland residents who volunteer our time and resources to help as many community (feral) cats as we can, but we need your help, there are a lot of cats in Goochland that need help! Our goal is to trap, neuter, and release back into the community those cats that are truly feral and to find homes for the kitties that are not so feral. We have many kitties that are left at our sites that have been somewhat socialized and all they need are foster homes until they can find their forever family. We also are always looking for people who have barns and need a good barn cat or two or three...

Some of our cats have medical needs, and they all are given a rabies, and often a distemper shot. If they are ill, we have a vet look after them. All this is expensive, but we want these cats to have the best chance that we can give them. Please help us to make Goochland a better more compassionate place to live by donating to the many cats in Goochland. We are their family."

Here is a Wishlist of items needed, please feel free to donate in another capacity, or if you can't make the event. We will have a collection box at both locations throughout the month of October:

1.)Food-Purina products are preferred because this is what the cats are use to.

2.) Monetary donations to help with our Vet bill. Primarily using the Goochland Animal Clinic: 2000 Maidens Road, Maiden Va 23102 and their phone is 804-556-5566 they have an account set up with us and they do take donations there or on the phone.

3.) Volunteers to Feed

4.)Help with Trapping/Catching

5.) Fostering

6.) Help transporting cats in cages to appointments and back. 7.) Barrels for winter homes for the Cats