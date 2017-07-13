Art In Action // a pop-up event with Aimee Joyaux

Beginning Friday, June 23, join Quirk Gallery, Aimee Joyaux, 1708 Gallery, and neighbors in the Arts District for a weekend of community-focused exhibitions, politically charged artwork, and a letter-writing campaign to address arts advocacy. Shop with participating retailers and galleries to support and raise funds for Virginians for the Arts.

Friday, June 23: Visit Quirk for a pop-up show featuring new work from Aimee Joyaux. Inspired by the Women's March on Washington, this series of protest posters, "Lady Liberty In Distress," expresses confusion and concern about issues of cultural patrimony, equity, and human rights. Aimee's work will be on display and available for purchase at Quirk Friday through Sunday.

1708 Gallery hosts "3 x 3: Summer Sessions," the latest segment in its community engagement program. This exhibition series presents three socially engaged projects that connect with communities outside of the gallery, imagining the artist as community organizer or activist. Participating artists include Virginia River Healers, Hillary Waters Fayle, and Sayaka Suzuki. Individual projects seek to address and explore issues of regional water rights, urban landscapes, and immigration. These projects are dependent on community participation. All are invited to contribute, create, and engage.

Take a break during TEDxRVA 2017 or stop in after work to check out all the Arts District has to offer.

Saturday, June 24: The pop-up show of Aimee Joyaux's "Lady Liberty" series continues at Quirk while artists work in real-time at 1708 Gallery on their community-focused projects for the "3 x 3: Summer Sessions."

Virginians for the Arts board member and Executive Director of 1708 Gallery, Emily Smith will lead a letter-writing campaign at Quirk promoting arts advocacy. Lend your voice and demand action from elected officials to protect and support cultural organizations affected by the new federal budget proposed for 2018. All materials will be provided (including postcards and stamps).

Sunday, June 25: Visit Quirk to pick up a protest poster from Aimee Joyaux. Discuss the creation of her new work and it's exploration of issues relating to the new administration. Shop with participating Broad Street retailers and galleries to support arts organizations. Quirk Gallery plans to donate 15% of it's total sales Friday through Sunday to Virginians for the Arts, a non-profit organization dedicated to adequate funding for the arts and broad education of Virginia's citizens about the importance of arts and culture to communities economically and from a quality-of-life perspective.