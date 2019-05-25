Array of Light:

Art from the Center’s Instructors

Exhibit dates: May 15 – June 28, 2019

Reception: Saturday, May 25, 6-8 pm

The Center for the Arts is proud to present Array of Light: Art from the Center’s Instructors, an exhibition that celebrates the creativity and skill of our instructors. The group exhibit will feature over 16 artists that currently teach or have taught at the Center for the Arts, but it is only a sample of what our talented art department has to offer. The artists represent a wide variety of art mediums and applications, including: digital photography, painting, mixed media, illustration, fiber art, printmaking, and digital media. Meet the gifted instructors at the reception Saturday, May 25, 6-8 pm.

Exhibiting Artists:

Amanda Shaw Jean Seelig

Annaliess Trommatter Kimberly Faulkner

Candace Penders Lee Darter

Carla Jaranson Lydia Bratton

Carla Riga Martin Cervantez

Cheryl Miehl Michele Frantz

Debra Dismuke Mike Flynn

Emily Thomson Suhail Mir

Nicole Osbourne

About the Center for the Arts:

Greater Manassas/Prince William County sponsors theatrical productions for children and adults, teaches arts classes, promotes visual arts and provides community outreach programs for local youth. Founded in 1984 by a group of artists and art lovers, the Center aims to enrich the quality of life in the Northern Virginia suburbs through arts performance and education. A theater, an art gallery and classrooms are located in the historic Candy Factory building in Old Town Manassas, at 9419 Battle Street.