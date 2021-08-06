The First Annual Around Town Scavenger Hunt will begin Friday, August 6, 2021, and conclude on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Players will follow photo clues from the event flyer to locate ten (10) architectural details around the downtown areas of Gordonsville and Orange. Six (6) lucky winners will be randomly drawn and awarded a $50 gift card. Grab the family and your walking shoes and start hunting! Download your event form at https://www.thinkorangeva.com/.../orange-county-is-retail... or pick one up at the Visitor Centers in the Town of Orange and Town of Gordonsville. Completed entry forms are due by October 4th.