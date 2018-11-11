Following the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony, will be the Armistice Day Festival! Visit the newly renovated Carillon (Virginia's World War I Memorial) and enjoy family-friendly crafts, activities, games, music, and more! See exhibits from museums and historic sites from across Virginia and learn a little more about what life was like in 1918. WWI-themed student art will also be on display (to enter your artwork: www.virginiawwiandwwii.org/armisticeart - entries are accepted until October 18).

Contact the Virginia War Memorial (vawarmemorial.org) or the Virginia World War I and World War II Commemoration Commission (www.virginiawwiandwwii.org/armistice ) for more details.