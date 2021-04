We need YOU - to help us create our online art gallery ‘Salute to Service’ Winners are chosen by public online voting.

Who: All K-12 Virginia students

Judging in four grade categories: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12

Only 1 entry per student

Entries Due: Friday, May 14, 2021

Public Online Voting: May 15 thru May 29

Winners announced: May 31, 2021

For more information and to submit artwork: vawarmemorial.org/learn/artgallery

NOTE: Artwork can ONLY be submitted digitally