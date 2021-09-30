Arlington Next Gen Dunkin' Celebrates Grand Opening with Free Coffee Offer

Dunkin’ is hosting a two-part celebration for the grand opening of its Arlington Next Generation restaurant located at 3300 Wilson Blvd. on Thursday, September 30 and Saturday, October 2.

From 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Thursday, September 30, the store will offer a FREE medium hot or iced coffee to guests*, along with giveaways from the Dunkin’ prize wheel, photos with Dunkin’s mascot Cuppy and complementary photo donuts featuring guests’ faces! At 10:30 AM on Thursday, September 30, Dunkin’ franchisees Konse Skrivanos and Evangelos Moutoudis of DDC Management LLC, in partnership with the Joy in Childhood Foundation, will present a grant for $2,500 to the Capital Area Food Bank to further its mission to support food-insecure families throughout the DMV.

From 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 2, guests will also be invited to enjoy free giveaways from the Dunkin’ Prize Wheel and photo opportunities with Dunkin’ mascot Cuppy.

Arlington’s new Next Gen restaurant offers a first-hand look at Dunkin’s enhanced store experience, with a modern design that provides a fresh, friendly, vibrant, and engaging environment. Exciting elements of the new restaurant in Arlington include:

* Modern Design: The openness, colors and materials used in the design help to create an approachable, positive, and energetic environment.

* Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now served through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.

* Increased Energy Efficiency: Next Gen restaurants are designed to meet DD Green Achievement™ specifications. Stores that achieve DD Green Achievement status are built with sustainable and efficient elements like LED lighting, high-efficiency mechanical equipment, low-flow faucets, and more. DD Green Achievement restaurants are performing better than designed. On average, they are 33% more energy efficient compared to conventional Dunkin' restaurants.

The 2,200 square-foot restaurant employs 18 crew members and is open daily from 5:00 AM to 8:00 PM. The Next Gen location also offers indoor and outdoor seating, complimentary Wi-Fi and a convenient drive-thru.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or follow us on Facebook @DunkinUS, Twitter @dunkindonuts, or Instagram @Dunkin.

* No Pur Nec. Limit one per customer per day. Dairy alternatives and espresso may be additional charge. Only valid on September 30.