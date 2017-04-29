On his upcoming June 8th release ‘Shouts and Whispers’, singer-songwriter Ari Hest creates a non-typical collection of tracks that ultimately form a cohesive narrative. With songs of sadness and resignation giving way to lucidity and catharsis, Hest’s introspection and intelligence are on display, creating moments of magic within his poetic, spare lyrics and backing them up with his ear for haunting melodies.

Hest conceived half the album as an acoustic set, while the other half took shape via keyboards, as he explains below. ‘Shouts and Whispers’ begins with the swirling, hypnotic ‘Harvest’, soon followed by a centerpiece track, the stunning, understated ‘Into the Empty White’. ‘How We’ll Always Be’ is perhaps a declaration of giving up the fight, and the melancholy ‘No One Can Stay’ has an elegant darkness. There’s a glimmer of hope within ‘Bona Fide’, and finally a cathartic yowl as ‘After The Thunder’ builds to its crescendo.