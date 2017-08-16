Argentta Spa Presents: Mindful Yoga at the Rooftop

The Watergate Hotel 2650 Virginia Ave NW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20037

The Watergate Hotel’s Argentta Spa invites you to reenergize with its “Mindful Yoga at the Rooftop” series this August. Enjoy panoramic, rooftop views of the Potomac River and the Washington Monument from the Top of The Gate, as master mindful yoga instructors lead you through a truly transformative experience that combine elements of vinyasa yoga and mindfulness - focusing on movement, breath and guided visualization techniques to help alleviate stress, strengthen the body, refocus and re-energize.

 

Afterwards, guests can refuel with a healthy, immune-boosting juice or protein drink of your choice from the Juice Bar (select classes will also include continental breakfast).

 

Classes offering Juice Bar ($35):

SAT, August 12th, 2017 – 10am-11am

WED, August 16th, 2017 – 7am-8am

WED, August 23th, 2017 – 7am-8am

WED, August 30th, 2017 – 7am-8am

 

Classes offering Continental Breakfast & Juice Bar ($55):

SAT, August 19th, 2017 – 10am-12pm 

SUN, AUGUST 27, 2017 – 10am-12pm

 

*Participants will supply their own yoga mat and towel; changing and locker facilities are available at The Watergate Hotel’s Argentta Spa.

The Watergate Hotel 2650 Virginia Ave NW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20037
