Arctic Animals: Learn and Play

to

Children's Museum of Richmond 2626 W. Broad Street, Virginia 23220

Participants will make their own ‘snow’ and have fun playing with arctic animal figures as they learn how animals have adapted to survive in an Arctic habitat. Children will be able to take their ‘snow’ home with them!

Info

Children's Museum of Richmond 2626 W. Broad Street, Virginia 23220
Kids & Family, Parents
8044747000
to
Google Calendar - Arctic Animals: Learn and Play - 2020-12-28 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Arctic Animals: Learn and Play - 2020-12-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Arctic Animals: Learn and Play - 2020-12-28 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Arctic Animals: Learn and Play - 2020-12-28 10:00:00 ical
sprocket holiday 2020

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular