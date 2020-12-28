Participants will make their own ‘snow’ and have fun playing with arctic animal figures as they learn how animals have adapted to survive in an Arctic habitat. Children will be able to take their ‘snow’ home with them!
Arctic Animals: Learn and Play
to
Children's Museum of Richmond 2626 W. Broad Street, Virginia 23220
Kids & Family, Parents
Dec 15, 2020Dec 17, 2020
Dec 15, 2020
