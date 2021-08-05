From the Archives: Purple Heart Day

National Purple Heart Day is acknowledged each August 7 as a way to honor those service members who have been injured or killed in action. As we approach this year’s observance, join Virginia War Memorial archivist Heidi Sheldon to take a closer look at materials from the archives related to our nation’s oldest military award.

