From the Archives: Purple Heart Day

to

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

National Purple Heart Day is acknowledged each August 7 as a way to honor those service members who have been injured or killed in action. As we approach this year’s observance, join Virginia War Memorial archivist Heidi Sheldon to take a closer look at materials from the archives related to our nation’s oldest military award.

Although free, registration is needed: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9YBF5HONTmqDdjdoWrZ9zg

Short link: https://bit.ly/3hmkge8

Info

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
History
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - From the Archives: Purple Heart Day - 2021-08-05 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - From the Archives: Purple Heart Day - 2021-08-05 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - From the Archives: Purple Heart Day - 2021-08-05 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - From the Archives: Purple Heart Day - 2021-08-05 14:00:00 ical
new sub price renewal

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular