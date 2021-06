National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day is acknowledged every July 27. On the 68th anniversary of the armistice, join Archivist Heidi Sheldon and take a closer look at materials from the Virginia War Memorial Archives related to those service members who fought in the “Forgotten War.”

Although free, registration is needed: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XN0dkVV7QMSD1qwtqL7WZA

Short link: https://bit.ly/3ySfyLY