From the Archives: Insects on the Front

to

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

It wasn’t only the human enemy that American service members had to deal with on the front. Opponents that flew, crawled, and bit could be just as demoralizing and troublesome, bringing annoyance as well as disease. Join Virginia War Memorial Archivist Heidi Sheldon and take a closer look at materials from the archives that depict the trouble brought by some of the smallest creatures.

Although free, registration is needed: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MzSIqew1SW6SO8mlJDwHog

Short link: https://bit.ly/3fTkmYA

Info

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
Education & Learning
804-786-2060
to
Google Calendar - From the Archives: Insects on the Front - 2021-07-07 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - From the Archives: Insects on the Front - 2021-07-07 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - From the Archives: Insects on the Front - 2021-07-07 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - From the Archives: Insects on the Front - 2021-07-07 14:00:00 ical
new sub price renewal

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular