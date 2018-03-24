Architecture Tours at Montpelier

Mark your calendar for these four new walking tours, each of which offers a fascinating behind-the-scenes examination of how our architectural historians restore and reconstruct significant structures.

March 24: "The Montpelier Restoration" - This architecturally-focused tour of the House emphasizes the five-year, $24 million groundbreaking restoration.

June 23: "The Reconstruction of the South Yard" - Learn about the research behind the buildings, how they were constructed using traditional building techniques, and how they were used by the enslaved community.

August 25: "The Temple" - From 1809 to 1812, James Dinsmore, a highly-skilled house joiner, renovated and expanded Montpelier. Learn about Disnmore's unique construction techniques, his connections to James Madison and Thomas Jefferson, and the recently discovered red roof of Madison's Temple.

October 20: "Ghosthunters" - Learn how architectural historians use ghost marks, explore how buildings are constructed and modified, and discover how the historians use that information to restore buildings.