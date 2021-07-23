Architecture Tour

The Branch House’s architecture is one of the oldest preserved Tudor Revival masterpieces in the commonwealth of Virginia – and there’s nothing like seeing it from inside the gates. Residing at Monument Avenue, Davis Avenue, and the former Confederate Jefferson Davis Memorial, the Branch House represents over a century of urban history and preservation resiliency. Our guides will share how nostalgic architects made the Tudor-Revival style a prominent component of America’s cultural history in the early twentieth century. The Branch welcomes visitors to this historic place for a 60-minute architecture tour through the Great Halls and gardens.

