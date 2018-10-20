Architecture Tour at Montpelier

James Madison's Montpelier 11350 Constitution Highway, Virginia 22957

Join the architecture and historic preservation staff at Montpelier for a fascinating behind-the-scenes examination of how our architectural historians restore and reconstruct significant structures. On this "Ghosthunters" walking tour, learn how they use ghost marks, explore how buildings are constructed and modified, and discover how the historians use that information to restore buildings. Registration is required. $10/adults, $4/kids.

James Madison's Montpelier 11350 Constitution Highway, Virginia 22857
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
