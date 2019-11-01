The Architecture of Slavery

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510

Artist Keris Salmon photographed Southern plantations and slave dwellings, pairing the images with archival text from slave owners and enslaved people. Her work brings the stories of those who lived and worked in the architecture to life in new ways.

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
Art & Exhibitions, History
757-664-6200
