Architecture Camp

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220

Over a course of five days, students will become acquainted with The Branch House and Richmond’s many pockets through interactive, team based tours and activities. As they explore, they will be introduced to architects, designers, and more. They will use newly learned skills to create their own projects and consider how their new knowledge applies to the city. Students will come out with a new understanding of the many elements that go into the architecture and design that surround them. *This session is for rising 6th-8th graders*

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220
Crafts, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
8046443041
