Over a course of five days, students will become acquainted with The Branch House and Richmond’s many pockets through interactive, team based tours and activities. As they explore, they will be introduced to architects, designers, and more. They will use newly learned skills to create their own projects and consider how their new knowledge applies to the city. Students will come out with a new understanding of the many elements that go into the architecture and design that surround them. *This session is for rising 2nd-5th graders*
Architecture Camp
The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220 View Map
Crafts, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
Feb 15, 2018
