Arabian and Half-Arabian horses from all over the Eastern states for four days of competition at the Virginia Horse Center in Lexington. A great opportunity to meet the world's oldest breed of horse up close and personal! No Admission!
Arabian East Coast Chamionship Show
Virgina Horse Center's Anderson Coliseum 487 Maury River Road , Lexington, Virginia 24450
Jul 8, 2019
