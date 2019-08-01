Arabian East Coast Chamionship Show

Virgina Horse Center's Anderson Coliseum 487 Maury River Road , Lexington, Virginia 24450

Arabian and Half-Arabian horses from all over the Eastern states for four days of competition at the Virginia Horse Center in Lexington. A great opportunity to meet the world's oldest breed of horse up close and personal! No Admission!

Info

Virgina Horse Center's Anderson Coliseum 487 Maury River Road , Lexington, Virginia 24450
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Sports
7196603718
