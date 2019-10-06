Potomac Valley Aquarium Society presents its Fall Auction of freshwater aquarium fish, invertebrates, plants, and equipment. There will also be a tag sale and raffles. Auction starts at 10:30 am on Sunday, October 6 and goes through the afternoon. Located at Green Acres Center, 4401 Sideburn Road, Fairfax, VA, 22030. See www.pvas.com/auctions for details.
Aquarium Fish Auction
Green Acres Center 4401 Sideburn Rd., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
