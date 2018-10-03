AQS QuiltWeek

Virginia Beach Convention Center 1000 19th Street, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451

The American Quilter’s Society debuts AQS QuiltWeek in Virginia Beach from Oct. 3-6. More than 600 award-winning quilts will be on display, and participants can attend workshops with some of the top talents in the quilt industry. In addition, QuiltWeek will offer entertaining evening events and an extensive Merchant Mall with local, national and international vendors. To register email michelle.thompson@americanquilter.com

Virginia Beach Convention Center 1000 19th Street, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451
Leisure & Recreation, Markets, Workshops
2708987903
