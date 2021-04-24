April - May Exhibits @ Art Works!

The plan for the Spring exhibits at Art Works is to go BIG and have fun. With that said, the APRIL 2021 BIG ALL MEDIA ART SHOW will be in the main gallery. We invite artists from all over to submit their work including paintings, photography, sculpture, mixed media—and anything goes! John Hartt will exhibit his art in the Centre Gallery. His art will make you happy and amuse you. Deanna Strother is presenting The Alchemy of Fluid Arts in the Skylight Gallery.

Weird Art for Weird People

by John Hartt

The Alchemy of Fluid Arts

by Deanna Strother

BIG ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

APRIL 2021