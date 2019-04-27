April - May Exhibits @ Art Works

See these exhibits Tuesday - Sunday, 12 - 6 PM, through May 18, 2019. This event is free and open to the public.

Exhibits include:

Contemplating the Rabbit Hole by Janine Matthews

Janine Matthews a British artist, graduate of VCU Painting and Printmaking, will earn her MFA in May,2019 from Savannah College of Art and Design. Her exhibit at Art Works explores personal insecurities by unravelling unique fantasies, dreams, obsessions and life events through nonsensical visual narratives. The exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery through May 12, 2019.

Vibrant Floral International by Carmen Bendersky

Carmen Bendersky explores flowers that grow here in Virginia and abroad. Her exhibit of florals, oil on canvas will be in the Centre Gallery.

The Connected Landscape: Paintings by Sharon Denmark

Sharon Denmark’s work reflects her love of the natural world. She favors rich, luxurious colors. Working with acrylic paint allows her to be a little impatient in the process. Even so her artwork takes a significant amount of time to complete. The exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.

Reflection by VCU Animation Club

The VCU Animation Club is bringing a real treat to Art Works. The club’s mission is to spread the joy of animating to all skill levels. The club allows members to build portfolios and have fun with fellow animators and artists. The exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery

APRIL 2019 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. The juror is Matt Lively. Call for Entries is April 19th and 20th. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: Call for Entries