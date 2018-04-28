Appropriate

Theatre Gym at Virginia Rep Center 114 Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220

***Thursday performances are at 7pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm

Winner of the 2014–15 OBIE Award for Best New American Play.

Following the death of their father, the estranged members of the Lafayette clan return to Arkansas to settle his estate. But after they discover a disturbing item among their father’s possessions, tensions flare as they navigate the challenges of clutter, debt, and a contentious family history.

Adult language and content. Suggested for ages 16 and up.

Theatre Gym at Virginia Rep Center 114 Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220
