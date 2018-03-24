Sherwood Community Center, 3740 Old Lee Highway, Fairfax,

The City of Fairfax’s Young at Heart Senior Center is sponsoring its annual Appraisal Event at the Stacy C. Sherwood Community Center, 3740 Old Lee Highway, Fairfax, on Saturday, March 24, 2018, from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm. This is the perfect opportunity to discover whether you have a true, valuable treasure, or just a nice keepsake.

The appraisers are Quinn's Auction House - general appraisals, including small furniture; Norma Newsome - general appraisals; Seymour Lazerowitz - general appraisals; T.J. Shea - coins, currency and estate jewelry; Linda Goldstein jewelry, paintings and general; Guido Alave-clocks, watches and paintings.

Are you curious about the value of a piece of jewelry or a string of pearls? Come and learn whether you have a real gem, or just some costume jewelry. You will be able to get verbal appraisals of jewelry, paintings, small furniture, glassware, crystal pieces and your favorite knick-knacks. If the item is too large, take a picture of it and bring the photo in. Make sure you capture all the good features of the item, as well as any defects it might have.

This appraisal show will help you decide whether or not you should keep the item to pass on to your family or just donate it. This is the way to find out whether or not you have a hidden treasure!

Admission fee is $5.00 and $5.00 per item (limit 4).

For information please contact the Senior Center at 703-273-6090.