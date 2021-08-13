Appaloosa Music Festival

Appaloosa is a music and great outdoors EXPERIENCE, nestled in the Shenandoah Valley 1 Hour from Washington DC. Hosted by Scythian, Appaloosa features local, national, and international bands, Grammy Award winners, and musical workshops by top artists. Appaloosa is just a few minutes from the northern entrance to Shenandoah National Park and Skyline Drive, and less than a mile from the Shenandoah River. There is camping available on site, plus opportunities in the immediate vicinity to hike, canoe, fish, bike, etc. Appaloosa is also in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley Wine Trail. Voted "Best DC Festival'. Family-friendly, incredibly welcoming.