APP 2021 Conference

Aloft Dallas Downtown 1033 Young St Dallas, Dallas, Texas 75202

Nurse Practitioner CME: Advanced Practice Provider (APP 2021) Clinical Skills and Procedures Workshop is organized by Provider Practice Essentials (PPE), LLC and will be held from Sep 17 - 18, 2021 at Dallas, Texas, USA. This program has been reviewed and is approved for a maximum of 22.00 AAPA Category 1 CME credits.

