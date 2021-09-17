Nurse Practitioner CME: Advanced Practice Provider (APP 2021) Clinical Skills and Procedures Workshop is organized by Provider Practice Essentials (PPE), LLC and will be held from Sep 17 - 18, 2021 at Dallas, Texas, USA. This program has been reviewed and is approved for a maximum of 22.00 AAPA Category 1 CME credits.
APP 2021 Conference
to
Aloft Dallas Downtown 1033 Young St Dallas, Dallas, Texas 75202
Aloft Dallas Downtown 1033 Young St Dallas, Dallas, Texas 75202
Health & Wellness
Most Popular
The Magic of Sfoglina
Fabio Trabocchi’s nostalgic appreciation for the past with an eye to the future. Read more
Local Love for Body and Soul
Virginia-made options to help you meet your health goals this year. Read more
Age Gates & Other Liquor Laws
New book details the questionable history of alcohol in America. Read more