Annual St. Luke Serbian Orthodox Church Fundraiser with Crown Prince & Princess, Bishop, & Prime Minister

The St. Luke Serbian Orthodox Church announces their annual fundraiser benefiting The St. Luke Serbian Orthodox Church. Guests will enjoy a doxology by His Grace Bishop Irinej, Serbian Orthodox Diocese of Eastern America, followed by a cocktail reception, sit-down dinner and program. Dress is semi formal attire (black tie optional). Guests of Honor include His Grace Bishop Irinej, HRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia, and The Honorable Zeljka Cvijanovic, Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska.

When/Where: Friday, February 9, 2018, 6:30 p.m. - Doxology at St. Luke Serbian Orthodox Church, 10660 River Road, Potomac, MD, 20854; 7:00 p.m. Cocktail Reception and 8:00 p.m. Dinner & Program at Saints Peter & Paul Antiochian Church, 10620 River Road, Potomac, Maryland 20854. Tickets are $100.

About His Grace the Right Reverend Irinej (Dobrijevic): On May 25th, 2016, The Holy Assembly of Bishops of the Serbian Orthodox Church elected by acclamation Bishop Irinej of Australia and New Zealand to the throne of Bishops of Eastern America following the election of His Grace Bishop Mithrophan of Eastern America to the Throne of Bishops of Canada. He was born in 1955 in Cleveland, Ohio. After attending the Cleveland Institute of Art, he attended St. Tikhon’s Orthodox Theological Seminary in South Canaan, Pennsylvania. He graduated with a Licentiate in Theology with the academic distinction maxima cum laude. He then enrolled in St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary in Crestwood, New York and graduated with a Master of Divinity degree and received an honorable mention for his master’s thesis. He has spent most of his career in the field of education, lecturing at Loyola University in Chicago and at the Theological Faculty of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Belgrade. His endeavors included drafting a common constitution of the unification of his two dioceses, the Holy Assembly of Bishops of the Serbian Orthodox Church and was approved in May of 2011. He has also had an impact on many diplomatic accomplishments. He has been entrusted by the members of the Holy Assembly of Bishops to oversee the rebuilding of the St. Sava Pro-Cathedral in New York City that was recently destroyed by a fire. For More Information About His Grace the Right Reverend Irinej (Dobrijevic): www.easterndiocese.org/ourbishop

About His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander: HRH Crown Prince Alexander was born on July 17, 1945 in Yugoslavia territory and baptized in Westminster Abbey. He was educated at Trinity School in New York, New York, Marie-Jose in Switzerland, Le Rosey in Switzerland and Culver Military Academy in Indiana, Gordonstoun School in Scotland and Millfield in England. He joined the British Royal Military in 1966 and was later commissioned as an officer. He served many tours before leaving the army in 1972. HRH Crown Prince Alexander has always been a very ardent defender of democracy and human rights. He’s taken a very active role in helping his people shake off the legacy of dictatorship and the regime. HRH Crown Prince Alexander has travelled extensively, met with numerous world leaders, political, parliamentarians and world bodies and has had many interviews with the media. In 1985, Crown Prince Alexander married Katherine Batis of Athens. Their wedding took place in the Serbian Orthodox Cathedral in London. On May 15, 2015, HRH Crown Prince Alexander received the highest French order, Legion d’Honneur Commander Rank, by a Decree of the President of the Republic of France. HRH Crown Prince Alexander enjoys skiing, sailing, waiter skiing, scuba diving and tennis, He was British Army Sky Champion in 1972. His other interests include music, theater, information technology and current affairs.

About Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine: Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine was born in Athens, Greece on November 13, 1943. Princess Katherine was educated in Athens, Greece and Lusanne, Switzerland. She studied business at the University of Denver, Colorado and the University of Dallas, Texas and she received an honorary degree in Doctor of Letters from the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom. Princess Katherine’s charitable activities have been numerous. HRH Princess Katherine has brought much needed relief to children, the elderly and all those in need regardless of religion or ethnic origin. She is the part of several humanitarian organizations including Lifeline Humanitarian Organization. HRH speaks Greek, English, French and Serbian, Princess Katherine enjoys music, reading and all activities that regard children, cooking and the theater. For More Information About The Royal Family of Serbia: http://www.royalfamily.org/