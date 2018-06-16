Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Montpelier

Celebrate African American art, history, music, food, faith, family, and freedom at James Madison's Montpelier. Montpelier joins with the Orange County African American Historical Society and The Arts Center in Orange in observing Juneteenth, a historic celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. There will be a traditional libation ceremony, live music, living history, and more. The event is free.

Take a walking tour to learn about Montpelier's enslaved community, or about the artifacts and important history the archaeology staff is digging up. Tours of the House, including the exhibition The Mere Distinction of Colour, will be offered at a special rate of $11/adults and $5/children 6-14. A buffet lunch by the Barbeque Exchange will be offered for $14/adults, $7/kids, or bring your own picnic! Bring your walking shoes and hike Montpelier's 8+ miles of trails through old-growth forests, pastures, and wildflower meadows. Visit the Madison family and slave cemeteries, Mr. Madison's Temple, the archaeology lab, the galleries, and the museum shop.

Don't forget to include a visit to the Gilmore Cabin, a Freedman's farm, and the 1910 Train Depot housing the In the Time of Segregation exhibition.