Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Stratford Hall

The Easter Bunny will make his yearly appearance at Stratford Hall on Saturday, April 11 for our annual Easter Egg Hunt. The hunt will begin promptly at 11 am; please plan to arrive no later than 10:30 am. Children will be grouped by age: children 2 years of age, accompanied by parents, to age 12. A special prize awaits those who find the "golden egg." Don't forget your basket to hold the eggs found throughout the Easter Egg Hunt. Plan to enjoy light cookout fare following the hunt. Admission to Stratford Hall grounds, the Easter Egg Hunt, and refreshments are FREE. Sponsored and organized by #32 Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) of the Northern Neck.