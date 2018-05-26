The 25th Annual Delaplane Strawberry Festival. In addition to having delicious, gourmet-sized strawberries for sale, the festival features live music, children’s games, hayrides, pony rides, a 4-H petting zoo, crafts, strolling entertainers, a 5k trail run and much more.
Annual Delaplane Strawberry Festival
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
