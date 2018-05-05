Event Name: Annual Chincoteague Seafood Festival

Number of years: 50

Date of Event: May 5, 2018

Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Admission Fee: $45.00 Adults, Children under 5 are free

Location: Tom’s Cove Park Campground, 8128 Beebe Rd. Chincoteague Island, VA 23336

Description of Event: This event is held to promote the seafood industry on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. The festival offers fresh, local seafood and will include exciting offerings and signature dishes from local restaurants as well as old and new Eastern Shore favorites prepared by famous festival cooks, volunteers, and professionals. Indulge on little neck clams, a long-time festival staple, along with raw oysters and clams, clam fritters and strips, single fried oysters, fried fish, steamed shrimp, clam chowder, appetizers, salad bar, grilled chicken, sweet potato fries, Boardwalk fries, hush puppies, and cornbread. Beverages are included in the ticket price with beer available for purchase. There will be live entertainment and Arts and Crafts tent for everyone’s enjoyment. An Extravaganza Raffle is held with the winner receiving t-shirts, tickets, lodging, gift certificates for meals, and much more for the following year’s festival. There will also be a variety of souvenirs available for purchase. This is an advance ticketed event that is typically sold out before festival day. Order e-tickets online at www.chincoteaguechamber.com. The Chamber accepts all major credit cards and there is a $6 shipping and handling fee per order. Gates open at 10 am for admission and set-up. Appetizers served at 11 am and full menu available at 12:00 noon. Festival ends at 4:00 pm.

Please note:

• NO PETS INSIDE THE FESTIVAL GROUNDS

• NO RE-ENTRY TO FESTIVAL GROUNDS AFTER NOON

• ALL FOOD MUST STAY ON FESTIVAL GROUNDS

• THE CHINCOTEAGUE SEAFOOD FESTIVAL IS HELD RAIN OR SHINE, HOWEVER IS SUBJECT TO DELAY OR RESCHEDULING. EVERY ATTEMPT WILL BE MADE TO HAVE THE FESTIVAL ON THE DATE AND TIME ADVERTISED. HOWEVER, CIRCUMSTANCES BEYOND THE CHAMBER'S CONTROL MAY REQUIRE RESCHEDULING OR DELAY. ALL SALES ARE FINAL AND NO REFUNDS WILL BE ISSUED IN SUCH CASE. UPON PURCHASE OF TICKET, YOU UNDERSTAND AND AGREE TO THESE TERMS.

For More Information Contact: Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce & Certified Visitor Center

Address: 6733 Maddox Blvd., Chincoteague Island, VA

Website address: www.chincoteaguechamber.com

E-mail address: joanne@chincoteaguechamber.com

Phone: 757-336-6161

Fax: 757-336-1242